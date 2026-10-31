Russia remains Azerbaijan's largest non-oil export market despite sluggish growth

31 October 2026 16:12 (UTC+04:00)

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Russia retained its position as Azerbaijan's largest non-oil export destination in the first nine months of 2026, although shipments to the country recorded almost no growth compared with other major markets.

Between January and September, Azerbaijan exported $881.4 million worth of non-oil products to Russia, compared with $878.9 million during the corresponding period of 2025.

The increase amounted to just $2.5 million, or approximately 0.3%, indicating that exports to Azerbaijan's largest non-oil trading partner remained largely stagnant.

In contrast, exports to Türkiye increased by 9%, rising from $435.8 million to $475.2 million over the same period.

Georgia recorded considerably stronger growth, with Azerbaijani non-oil exports surging by 81%, from $244.8 million to $443 million. The increase of $198.2 million was substantially larger than the gains recorded in the Russian and Turkish markets.

Switzerland also registered significant growth, with exports rising by 32.3% to $327.9 million.

Ukraine, meanwhile, was among the markets recording a decline. Azerbaijani non-oil exports to the country fell from $147.3 million to $121.2 million, a decrease of $26.1 million, or approximately 17.7%.

Despite Russia's continued dominance in absolute export value, the figures reveal a widening difference in growth rates across Azerbaijan's principal non-oil export destinations.

Notably, Georgia's $198.2 million increase accounted for a substantial expansion in export value, bringing the Georgian market closer to Türkiye in Azerbaijan's non-oil export rankings.