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Friday, October 30, 2026

Azerbaijan's non-oil exports to Georgia surge 81% to $443 million

30 October 2026 12:20 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan's non-oil exports to Georgia surge 81% to $443 million
Akbar Novruz
Akbar Novruz
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Azerbaijan's non-oil exports to Georgia surged by 81% in the first nine months of 2026, reaching $443 million and positioning the neighbouring country among the fastest-growing major destinations for Azerbaijani products. Between January and September, the value of non-oil goods exported to Georgia increased by ...

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