Herzog denies report of pardon deal with Netanyahu

29 October 2026 12:07 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Israeli President Isaac Herzog has reportedly offered to grant Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu a full pardon in exchange for him remaining in office for another two years before retiring from politics.

According to the Israel’s Channel 14, Herzog has been interested in this scenario for nearly two years. The alleged proposal could be considered as one of the options for forming a government following the parliamentary elections.

However, the Israeli President’s Office has denied the report, describing it as fake news and stating that it does not engage in speculation about the government formation process.

Following Israel’s parliamentary elections on October 27, the formation of a new government remains uncertain. According to preliminary projections, neither the bloc led by Netanyahu nor that of his main rival, Gadi Eisenkot, secured the 61 seats required to form a government.

The latest projections suggest that Netanyahu’s Likud party and its allies could win 53 seats, while Eisenkot’s Yashar party and its allies could secure 48 seats. Arab parties are projected to win 19 seats. The final results and coalition negotiations will be decisive in determining the composition of the next government.

President Isaac Herzog said he would consult parliamentary factions after receiving the official election results next week and begin the process of selecting a candidate to form a government in accordance with his constitutional powers.

Image: Arie Leib Abrams/Flash90