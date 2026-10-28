Hotel overnight stays in Azerbaijan decline 6.6% in first nine months of 2026

28 October 2026 11:25 (UTC+04:00)

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The number of overnight stays in hotels and hotel-type establishments across Azerbaijan declined by 6.6% during the first nine months of 2026 compared with the corresponding period last year, according to the State Statistical Committee.

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