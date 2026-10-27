Small aircraft crashes into kindergarten in Brazil

27 October 2026 15:52 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

A small agricultural aircraft has crashed into a kindergarten building in Brazil, injuring the pilot. No children or kindergarten staff members were injured in the incident.

The accident occurred in Campo Verde, in the state of Mato Grosso.

The aircraft went down on the grounds of the Cora Coralina kindergarten. No children were present in the room struck by the plane at the time of the crash.

The 28-year-old pilot was rescued from the scene and taken to hospital. He sustained injuries to his head and chest.

The crash caused significant damage to the kindergarten building. The surrounding area was cordoned off as a safety precaution following a fuel leak.

The circumstances and cause of the crash are under investigation.