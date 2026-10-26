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Monday, October 26, 2026

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received OIC Secretary-General [PHOTOS]

26 October 2026 13:25 (UTC+04:00)
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received OIC Secretary-General [PHOTOS]
AzerNEWS Staff
AzerNEWS Staff
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On October 26, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed, Secretary-General of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

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President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received OIC Secretary-General [PHOTOS] - Gallery Image
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received OIC Secretary-General [PHOTOS] - Gallery Image
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received OIC Secretary-General [PHOTOS] - Gallery Image
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received OIC Secretary-General [PHOTOS] - Gallery Image
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received OIC Secretary-General [PHOTOS] - Gallery Image
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received OIC Secretary-General [PHOTOS] - Gallery Image
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received OIC Secretary-General [PHOTOS] - Gallery Image
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received OIC Secretary-General [PHOTOS] - Gallery Image
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received OIC Secretary-General [PHOTOS] - Gallery Image

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