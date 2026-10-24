Black Sea underwater power cable project targets first operations in 2032

24 October 2026 15:50 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

The preliminary implementation schedule for the Caspian-Black Sea-Europe Green Energy Corridor project has been announced, with the first power transmission line expected to become operational in 2032.

According to information published on the project’s official website, the first 2,000-megawatt (MW) line will follow the Baku–Ksani–Anaklia–Constanta South route, with an overland extension from Constanta South to Albertirsa, Hungary. The second line, following the Baku–Tskaltubo–Poti–Domnesti route, is scheduled to enter service in 2036, while the third line, along the Baku–Tskaltubo–Poti–Constanta South route, is planned for 2040.

The corridor is expected to reach its full transmission capacity by 2040. However, the schedule will be refined through a roadmap prepared ahead of the final investment decision (FID).

The project envisages transmitting electricity generated from solar, wind and hydropower resources in Azerbaijan to Romania and Hungary via Georgia and an underwater cable across the Black Sea.

According to the published information, the corridor will comprise three independent high-voltage direct current (HVDC) transmission lines equipped with voltage-source converters (VSC). Each line is designed for a voltage of ±525 kilovolts and a capacity of 1,300 MW. Once all three lines are completed, the system’s total transmission capacity will reach 3,900 MW.

Overhead and underground power lines will cross Azerbaijan and Georgia before reaching the Black Sea coast at Anaklia and Poti. Converter substations in Ksani and Tskaltubo will connect the corridor to Georgia’s electricity grid in both directions, allowing Georgia to export surplus renewable electricity and import power when necessary.

The subsea cables, each approximately 1,120 kilometres long, will run from Georgia’s Black Sea coast to a landing point at Constanta South in Romania. They will largely follow the Black Sea’s abyssal plain at depths of up to 2,200 metres.

In Romania and Hungary, the corridor will connect to the European Union’s electricity system through the Constanta South and Domnesti hubs, near Bucharest, and an overland link extending to the Albertirsa substation near Budapest.

The project’s feasibility study, prepared by CESI and covering resource and demand assessments, technology and route selection, power-system integration and the business model, was approved at the 12th ministerial meeting of the participating countries in Baku on July 8, 2026.

The project is currently in the development phase, with preparations under way for tender procedures and the roadmap for the final investment decision.

Azerbaijan, Georgia, Romania and Hungary signed a strategic partnership agreement to implement the project on December 17, 2022. In September 2024, Azerbaijan’s AzerEnerji, Georgia’s Georgian State Electrosystem, Romania’s Transelectrica and Hungary’s MVM established a joint venture to advance the subsea cable project.