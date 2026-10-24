Zelensky renews call for Patriots, Starlink support
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Friday that speed restrictions on Starlink and Starshield remained in place, complicating frontline operations, while deliveries of promised missile interceptors were still delayed.
"The speed has not been restored," he said in a video address to the Hudson Institute, excerpts of which he shared on X. "We're waiting for interceptors that were already agreed on. But they are still not coming."
He also stated that Ukraine, the United States, and Russia talks prepared for the first half of November are still in limbo, as "all depends on the Russians."
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!