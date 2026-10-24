Zelensky renews call for Patriots, Starlink support

24 October 2026 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Friday that speed restrictions on Starlink and Starshield remained in place, complicating frontline operations, while deliveries of promised missile interceptors were still delayed.

"The speed has not been restored," he said in a video address to the Hudson Institute, excerpts of which he shared on X. "We're waiting for interceptors that were already agreed on. But they are still not coming."

He also stated that Ukraine, the United States, and Russia talks prepared for the first half of November are still in limbo, as "all depends on the Russians."