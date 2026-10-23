Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan exchange experience in financial sector
Institutional experience in the financial sector has been exchanged between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan.
The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) announced that a delegation from the Central Bank of Uzbekistan (CBU) paid a working visit to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.
During meetings held as part of the visit, the Uzbek delegation received presentations on the preparation of risk-based annual audit plans, quality control, process automation, reporting, and monitoring the implementation of audit recommendations.
CBA employees shared the institution’s experience and approaches in these areas.
The two sides also exchanged institutional knowledge and experience on the relevant topics.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!