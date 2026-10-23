Azerbaijan, India discuss expanding bilateral cooperation

23 October 2026 15:02 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

A meeting was held between Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar on October 23.

The meeting covered the full agenda of Azerbaijan-India relations, including political dialogue, trade, investment, energy, transport, tourism, education, science and cultural cooperation.

The opportunities offered by Azerbaijan’s East-West and North-South transport corridors, the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway, the Port of Baku, the Alat Free Economic Zone and other industrial zones were also highlighted.

The ministers also discussed regional and international developments, as well as cooperation within the United Nations, the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA) and the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).

Jeyhun Bayramov briefed his counterpart on the situation in the South Caucasus, the normalization process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, confidence-building measures, ongoing reconstruction and development efforts in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories, and the continuing threat posed by landmines.

The ministers also exchanged views on other bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest.