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Friday, October 23, 2026

Remittances from Azerbaijan to Georgia drop 15.7% in September

23 October 2026 12:17 (UTC+04:00)
Remittances from Azerbaijan to Georgia drop 15.7% in September
Qabil Ashirov
Qabil Ashirov
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Financial transfers between Azerbaijan and Georgia showed contrasting trends in September, according to the latest figures released by the National Bank of Georgia.

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