Israel slams Libya's approval of Türkiye maritime deal

21 October 2026 18:42 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

The Israeli Foreign Ministry criticized on Wednesday the Libyan House of Representatives' recent decision to approve an agreement with Türkiye on the delimitation of their maritime zones in the Mediterranean Sea.

"This agreement infringes upon the sovereign rights of our close allies in the region. Regretfully, once again we see Türkiye working to destabilize the East Mediterranean region," the ministry wrote on X.

Additionally, Greece condemned the maritime memorandum between Türkiye and Libya yesterday, stressing that neither country has "opposing or adjacent coasts that would provide a legal basis for the attempted delimitation."