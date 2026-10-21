Elon Musk predicts traditional money could lose its importance in future

21 October 2026 11:58 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Elon Musk, founder of SpaceX, has said that traditional money could lose its significance in the future as advances in artificial intelligence and space exploration reshape the global economy.

Musk shared his views during a podcast featuring American journalist Walter Isaacson, the author of his biography.

Musk said advances in robotics and space capabilities could unlock economic potential many times greater than the size of Earth's current economy. He suggested that money could continue to exist in the future, while traditional currencies lose much of their importance.

The billionaire added that artificial intelligence and robots could eventually perform a large share of tasks currently carried out by humans, doing so more efficiently.