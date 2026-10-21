European Investment Bank eyes Nakhchivan railway and regional connectivity projects

21 October 2026 17:03 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

The European Investment Bank (EIB) is exploring new investment opportunities in Azerbaijan's transport, energy and digital infrastructure sectors, including the potential financing of a railway project in Nakhchivan.

Stella Renita, Head of the EIB Group's Regional Representation for the South Caucasus, made the announcement during the European Union–Azerbaijan Business Forum in Baku.

“At this stage, the bank is examining investment opportunities in the connectivity sector, as well as several specific projects, such as a railway in Nakhchivan,” Renita stated.

She emphasised that the EIB's approach to connectivity extends beyond traditional transport infrastructure, encompassing energy networks and digital communications.

Among the initiatives under consideration is the Black Sea digital connectivity project, which aims to strengthen telecommunications links and digital infrastructure across the wider region.

The bank is also examining potential participation in the Caspian Sea–Black Sea Green Energy Corridor, an initiative designed to facilitate the transmission of renewable electricity and strengthen energy connections between the Caspian region and European markets.

Renita noted that the EIB continues to support private sector development in Azerbaijan through financing mechanisms implemented in cooperation with local commercial banks.

According to her, approximately 120 Azerbaijani enterprises have already benefited from EIB-backed financing.

The bank's interest in the Nakhchivan railway and cross-regional infrastructure initiatives reflects its ongoing assessment of investment opportunities aimed at improving transport, energy and digital connectivity.

However, the projects remain under consideration, and no final investment or financing decisions were announced at the forum.