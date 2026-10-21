National Art Museum joins international dialogue on AI and culture [PHOTOS]

21 October 2026 12:26 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

An international forum titled Belt and Road Museums International Forum, themed "Interactive Museums: Advancing Digital Technology, Education and Community Engagement," has been held in Tbilisi, Georgia.

The forum brought together museum professionals, curators, researchers and experts in the preservation and promotion of cultural heritage from around the world. It provided a platform for professional dialogue, the exchange of international experience and discussions on contemporary approaches to museum practice amid the rapid development of digital technologies.

Shirin Malikova, director of the Azerbaijan National Art Museum, Honored Art Worker, PhD in Art History and associate professor, took part in the forum. Her participation offered an opportunity to present Azerbaijan's museum practices to the international professional community and highlight current directions in the development of modern museums.

During the forum, Shirin Malikova delivered a presentation titled "Museums, Artificial Intelligence, and the Changing Authority of Knowledge." She explored how museums interact with emerging technologies and examined the changes artificial intelligence is bringing to the ways knowledge about art and cultural heritage is acquired, interpreted and shared.

Particular attention was given to the impact of artificial intelligence and digital tools on museums' educational activities, the wider accessibility of information about artworks, and the role of museums in developing visual literacy. In this context, a museum is viewed not merely as a place for preserving and displaying works of art, but also as an important educational environment that encourages independent observation, understanding and interpretation of artistic imagery.

Participants were also introduced to the concept behind the permanent exhibitions at the Azerbaijan National Museum of Art, which reflects the museum's approach to presenting artistic heritage and engaging with visitors. The discussion also addressed the use of digital tools in museum practice to enhance educational activities.

The forum marked an important milestone in international professional cooperation, bringing together specialists to discuss contemporary approaches to museum practice and explore how digital technologies can support the preservation, study and promotion of cultural heritage.