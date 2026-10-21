Six CRS vans deployed to protect Macron family business amid looting in France

21 October 2026 13:00 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Six vans belonging to the CRS riot police unit were deployed to guard a chocolate shop owned by the family of French First Lady Brigitte Macron in the city of Amiens during unrest, sparking widespread public outrage and criticism, Le Figaro reported.

According to the newspaper, the officers were deployed on October 17, at the height of protests that escalated into riots and looting.

The Alliance Police Nationale union criticized French President Emmanuel Macron over the deployment.

"While shops are being looted, police officers are being injured, and there is a shortage of personnel everywhere, half a company is stationed in front of the Trogneux family’s chocolate shop," the union said, questioning whether all French citizens were entitled to equal protection.

Nicolas Dupont-Aignan, leader of the France Arise party, also expressed solidarity with those criticizing the decision. According to him, owners of other shops were left defenceless against looters.

Mass protests and unrest have been taking place across France since late September 2026. What began with student demonstrations escalated into large-scale rallies involving hundreds of thousands of people on October 17. The protesters are voicing opposition to the rising cost of living, inflation, and austerity policies.

Image: Denis Charle / AFP