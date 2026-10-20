Baku hosts Sumo World Championships for first time [PHOTOS]

20 October 2026 17:10 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Baku has hosted the Sumo World Championships for the first time. Competitors from nearly 30 countries took part in the event.

Azerbaijani sumo athlete Amrah Shafiyev won the world title in the men's 85kg category, defeating Georgia's representative in the final.

The two-day competition took place at the Baku Sports Palace and featured individual and team events for junior and senior athletes.

The opening ceremony began with the flags of the participating countries being brought onto the stage, followed by speeches from Azerbaijan's Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov, President of the Japanese Martial Arts and Culture Association Atil Agamirov, and International Sumo Federation President Hakuho Sho.

Azerbaijan's National Anthem was performed after the speeches, followed by an artistic programme. Azerbaijani sports officials, international representatives and competitors attended the ceremony.

The semifinal and final bouts followed the opening ceremony. Shafiyev defeated Georgia's representative in the men's 85kg final to claim the world title in front of the home crowd.

The Azerbaijani sumo athlete had previously won two bronze medals at the 2026 European Sumo Championships in Stirling, Scotland, in the 85kg and openweight categories. His victory in Baku earned him the world championship gold medal.

The competition programme began on October 17 with individual and team events for boys and girls under the age of 18. On October 18, men and women competed in individual and team categories.

All bouts took place on a specially prepared clay ring known as the dohyo, a central feature of traditional Japanese sumo. A competitor wins by forcing an opponent outside the ring or making them touch the ground with any part of the body other than the soles of their feet.

Sumo requires strength, balance and quick reactions. Competitors use pushing, grappling and throwing techniques to move their opponents off balance. Since the competition area is small, a single movement can decide a bout.

International amateur sumo differs from professional sumo in Japan. World championships include weight categories and women's events, allowing competitors of different sizes to take part. The international programme also includes junior events, giving younger participants experience before they move into senior competition.

Azerbaijan has been developing its presence in sumo through participation in international tournaments and European and world championships. Azerbaijani sumo athletes have won medals in several categories, while international competitions have allowed them to test their skills against opponents from different countries.

Hosting the world championships gave Azerbaijani competitors the opportunity to take part in a major international event at home. The junior events also allowed younger participants to gain experience against international opposition.

Hakuho Sho's participation was another notable feature of the event. The former Japanese professional sumo champion, widely regarded as one of the most successful athletes in the sport's history, now serves as president of the International Sumo Federation.

The championships marked the first time Baku had hosted the event. Shafiyev's gold medal was the main result for the host nation, while the competition introduced more Azerbaijani spectators to the rules and traditions of sumo.

Photos: Azerbaijan Ministry of Youth and Sports