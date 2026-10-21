Türkiye, Qatar, Pakistan and Indonesia sign 'Badr' defense cooperation agreement

21 October 2026 15:28 (UTC+04:00)

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Türkiye, Qatar, Pakistan and Indonesia have signed the "Badr" Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in military production and the defense industry.

According to TRT, the document was signed in Doha, the capital of Qatar.

The memorandum aims to promote cooperation in military production among the four countries, strengthen their military capabilities, and support joint activities in technical and military training, as well as research and development.

The document was signed by Qatar’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defense Affairs, Sheikh Saud bin Abdulrahman bin Hassan Al Thani; Indonesia’s Deputy Defense Minister, Yusuf Jauhari; Pakistan’s Defense Minister, Khawaja Muhammad Asif; and Türkiye’s Minister of National Defense, Yaşar Güler.

The agreement seeks to facilitate the mutual use of the four countries’ defense industry capabilities, expand integration in the sector, and meet the needs of allied and partner countries. It is also expected to contribute to expanding military cooperation among the participating countries, developing defense industry ties, and supporting security and stability.

It should be recalled that on August 7, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Pakistani Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, and Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud signed the Mecca Joint Defense Agreement in Mecca.

The document provides for a military alliance among the three countries.