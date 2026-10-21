Azerbaijan, NATO discuss prospects for deepening partnership in Brussels

21 October 2026 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Elchin Amirbayov, the Azerbaijani President’s Representative for Special Assignments, has met with Kevin Hamilton, NATO Secretary General’s Special Representative for the Caucasus and Central Asia, in Brussels.

The Azerbaijani Mission to NATO announced the meeting in a post on its official X account.

The two officials discussed the current state of Azerbaijan-NATO cooperation and its future prospects, expressing mutual interest in deepening the partnership.

“During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on developing mutually beneficial cooperation in the political, military and humanitarian spheres. They reaffirmed their intention to further expand the partnership between Azerbaijan and NATO and advance cooperation across various areas,” the statement said.