Türkiye's Yasar says troops to stay in Syria, Iraq

20 October 2026 22:18 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Turkish Defense Minister Yasar Guler shared on Tuesday that the country's troops will remain in Syria and Iraq "until border security is ensured."

"We are maintaining our military presence in Iraq and Syria. When we assess that the necessary conditions have been met in terms of regional and border security, the status of our base areas and our presence in the region will be reconsidered," he told AFP.

Meanwhile, Anadolu Agency reported that Guler will travel to Qatar today to join the signing of a defense industry cooperation agreement made among Türkiye, Qatar, Pakistan and Indonesia.