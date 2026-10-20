Baku hosts sustainable business, corporate governance, risk and compliance conference

20 October 2026 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

A conference on Sustainable Business, Corporate Governance, Risk and Compliance (GRC) is being held in Baku.

The conference will address key issues related to enhancing transparency in the business environment, implementing sustainable governance principles, managing risks and strengthening compliance practices.

According to the conference programme, the event brings together representatives of government agencies, the financial sector and experts in relevant fields.

One of the panel discussions focuses on global and local challenges in compliance. Participants will examine emerging compliance risks and challenges, their impact on businesses and the regulatory environment, existing difficulties in risk management, and potential areas for future development.

Another panel is dedicated to enhancing transparency in the business environment. Discussions will focus on the role of compliance functions in strengthening sustainable governance, the impact of this approach on businesses, and practical experiences in implementing compliance practices across various sectors.

The conference aims to provide a platform for discussing current approaches to sustainable business and corporate governance, while facilitating the exchange of expertise in risk management and compliance.