Poland will not repeat other European countries’ migration mistakes, Tusk says

19 October 2026 14:28 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Poland will not repeat the migration-related mistakes made by other European countries and has no intention of paying the price for them, while taking a tough stance on ensuring its security.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk made the remarks in a post on social media X.

He was commenting on his participation in the two-day summit of European Union leaders held in Brussels on October 15-16.

"Poland will not repeat the migration-related mistakes made by other European countries, nor will it pay the price for those mistakes," Tusk wrote.

The prime minister added that his country would take a "tough" approach to security and said he had conveyed this position to the summit participants.

"We are firmly protecting our borders against illegal migration, have our own asylum policy, and deport those who violate Polish law," Tusk noted.

EU leaders failed to reach any significant decisions at the summit. The bloc’s main challenges remain an unresolved budget and upcoming elections in Spain, France and Italy, the results of which could influence key EU decisions.