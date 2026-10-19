Leyla Aliyeva pays visit to Turkmenistan [PHOTOS]

19 October 2026 19:48 (UTC+04:00)

Leyla Aliyeva and Oguljahan Atabayeva then held a conversation over tea.

At Ashgabat International Airport, she was welcomed by Oguljahan Atabayeva, Vice-President for Medical Activities of the Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov Charitable Foundation for Assistance to Children in Need of Guardianship.

Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, arrived in Turkmenistan on October 19.

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!