Azerbaijan’s electricity exports reach $17.6 million in January-September 2026
Azerbaijan exported 341.135 million kilowatt-hours of electricity worth $17.603 million in January-September this year. According to the State Customs Committee, compared with the same period last year, electricity exports decreased by ...
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