Azerbaijan targets 82% non-oil GDP share in push to diversify economy

17 October 2026 08:30 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Azerbaijan’s economic outlook through 2030 places diversification at the centre of its development strategy. The government projects gross domestic product to reach 169.1 billion manat, equivalent to approximately $99.5 billion, by the end of the decade, with the non-oil and gas sector accounting for 82% of GDP. These targets outline an ambitious economic agenda built around industrial expansion, stronger exports, investment and the development of higher-value economic activities.

According to Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Finance, average annual real GDP growth is projected at 3.3% over the medium term, while the non-oil and gas economy is expected to expand by an average of 4.4%. Non-oil and gas GDP is forecast to reach 138.6 billion manat, or approximately $81.5 billion, by 2030. These figures establish a clear benchmark for measuring the progress of economic diversification.

The latest economic indicators already reveal important developments across several sectors. Azerbaijan’s State Statistical Committee reported that non-oil and gas industry output increased by 5.4% year on year during January–September 2026. Transportation and storage services grew by 10%, while information and communication services expanded by 11.1%. These results highlight the growing contribution of manufacturing, logistics and digital services to economic activity.

Export performance offers another encouraging indicator. According to the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication, Azerbaijan’s non-oil exports, excluding non-monetary gold, reached $1.8 billion during the first half of 2026, representing growth of 16.9% year on year. Agricultural exports increased by 23.9% to $563.9 million, while agro-industrial exports rose by 35.3% to $195.9 million. Combined exports from these two categories reached $759.8 million, demonstrating the commercial potential of agriculture and food processing.

These developments create opportunities to move further along the value chain. Agricultural production can generate greater economic returns through food processing, packaging, cold-storage facilities, modern irrigation and internationally recognised quality standards. Azerbaijan’s geographical position provides access to markets across the South Caucasus, Central Asia, Türkiye and Europe. Expanding processing capacity and strengthening distribution networks can help domestic producers reach more customers and develop internationally competitive brands.

Industrial development offers a complementary growth engine. Aluminium, chemical products, construction materials, textiles and machinery-related manufacturing can support a broader production base. Industrial parks and investment incentives provide platforms for attracting capital, introducing modern technologies and developing specialised skills. The strategic priority is to connect production facilities with domestic suppliers, research institutions and export markets, allowing industrial investment to generate wider economic benefits.

Transport connectivity further strengthens this agenda. Azerbaijan occupies a strategic position along the Middle Corridor, linking China and Central Asia with the South Caucasus and European markets. Investments in railways, ports, roads, logistics centres and digital customs systems can increase the country’s role in regional trade. A stronger logistics sector also creates opportunities in warehousing, freight forwarding, maintenance, information technology and other business services. The resulting economic activity can extend well beyond transportation itself.

Technology and innovation represent another important dimension of the transformation. Digital public services, modern telecommunications, software development and technology-enabled manufacturing can raise productivity across multiple industries. Investment in vocational education, engineering and digital skills can help Azerbaijani businesses adopt advanced production methods and compete in international markets. A stronger connection between education and employer demand can also support the development of a skilled workforce for emerging industries.

The success of this strategy will ultimately depend on productivity, investment quality and the ability of domestic companies to compete internationally. Access to finance, predictable regulation, efficient infrastructure and a skilled workforce all influence the commercial viability of new projects. Equally important is the development of private-sector enterprises capable of expanding production, creating skilled employment and building sustainable export relationships.

Azerbaijan’s 2030 economic targets therefore represent more than a set of headline figures. They provide a framework for developing a more diversified production base, expanding the range of exportable goods and services, and strengthening the contribution of industry, agriculture, logistics and technology. The latest growth and export indicators offer encouraging evidence of progress across these areas.

The central opportunity lies in translating this momentum into lasting productive capacity. By combining industrial investment, agricultural modernisation, digital innovation and regional connectivity, Azerbaijan can strengthen the foundations of its non-oil economy and build a more competitive position in international markets. The road to 2030 offers a clear direction: a larger economy supported by a wider range of industries, stronger domestic enterprises and increasingly sophisticated export capabilities.