UK, Türkiye and UAE among Azerbaijan's major foreign investors in 2026

16 October 2026 15:04 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Foreign countries and international organisations invested 3.433 billion manats (approximately $2.02 billion) in Azerbaijan's fixed capital during January–September 2026, representing a 17.8% increase compared with the corresponding period last year.

According to the State Statistical Committee, the United Kingdom, Türkiye and the United Arab Emirates were among the major foreign investor countries during the reporting period.

The list of major investor countries also included Russia, the United States, Switzerland, Japan, Iran, Hungary, France, India and China.

The countries identified by the committee were:

United Kingdom

Türkiye

United Arab Emirates

Russia

United States

Switzerland

Japan

Iran

Hungary

France

India

China

The reported investment covers fixed capital, which includes expenditures on the construction, expansion and modernisation of facilities, as well as machinery, equipment and other long-term productive assets.

The 17.8% year-on-year increase indicates higher investment in Azerbaijan's fixed assets financed by foreign sources during the first nine months of 2026.

The State Statistical Committee did not provide individual investment amounts or percentage shares for the countries listed.