National wrestler reaches U-23 World Championships final
Azerbaijani women's wrestler Gunay Gurbanova has reached the final of the U-23 World Championships being held in Las Vegas, USA.
Gunay Gurbanova , competing in the 59kg weight category, defeated Argentina's Camila Amarilla by fall in the semi-finals. She will face Ukraine's Alina Filipovich in the final tomorrow.
Meanwhile, Ruslan Nurullayev, competing in the 77kg weight category, defeated Ukraine's Irfan Mirzoyev 3–1 to claim the bronze medal at the World Championships.
This brings Azerbaijan's medal tally at the U-23 World Championships to two.
Earlier, Elmir Aliyev (60kg) won the silver medal.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!