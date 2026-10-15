National wrestler reaches U-23 World Championships final

15 October 2026 11:56 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijani women's wrestler Gunay Gurbanova has reached the final of the U-23 World Championships being held in Las Vegas, USA.

Gunay Gurbanova , competing in the 59kg weight category, defeated Argentina's Camila Amarilla by fall in the semi-finals. She will face Ukraine's Alina Filipovich in the final tomorrow.

Meanwhile, Ruslan Nurullayev, competing in the 77kg weight category, defeated Ukraine's Irfan Mirzoyev 3–1 to claim the bronze medal at the World Championships.

This brings Azerbaijan's medal tally at the U-23 World Championships to two.

Earlier, Elmir Aliyev (60kg) won the silver medal.