President: Azerbaijan actively opposes harmful practice of applying double standards in resolving inter-state conflicts

15 October 2026 12:32 (UTC+04:00)

"Since restoring its independence 35 years ago, our country has continuously faced double standards," the head of state added.

“Azerbaijan actively and consistently opposes the harmful practice of applying double standards and selective approaches to the resolution of interstate conflicts,” President Ilham Aliyev said during his speech at the 7th CICA Summit.

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