European Commission allocates €2.86 billion for Ukraine’s defence needs

14 October 2026 16:14 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

The European Commission (EC) has allocated €2.86 billion under the defence component of a €90 billion loan aimed at supporting Ukraine.

The European Commission’s press service announced the allocation.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the funding would help address Ukraine’s most urgent operational needs, including its requirements for unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and missiles needed to defend the country.

“The Ukraine Support Loan provides for the allocation of approximately €60 billion for defence needs and €30 billion for budget support in 2026–2027. In 2026, €28.3 billion is planned to be directed towards supporting Ukraine’s defence-industrial capabilities. Further disbursements under the defence component of the loan will continue in the coming weeks,” the statement said.

The European Commission noted that, since the outbreak of the Russia-Ukraine war, the urgent delivery of defence equipment ahead of winter had become particularly important. Such supplies would enable the Ukrainian Armed Forces to protect the population and cities from Russian attacks.

All decisions on the allocation of funds are made in light of Ukraine’s evolving needs and in compliance with the agreed conditions and oversight mechanisms, the Commission said.