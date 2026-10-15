Ankara pushes to reset EU trade ties as global supply chains shift

15 October 2026 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

By News Centre

The future of economic relations between Türkiye and the European Union was discussed at the EU-Türkiye Business Summit held in Brussels. The summit, hosted at Egmont Palace and attracting considerable interest from the business community, focused on expanding trade, strengthening supply chains and establishing new areas of cooperation.

Participants, including Turkish Trade Minister Ömer Bolat, Belgian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Maxime Prévot, and European Commissioner for Trade and Economic Security Maroš Šefčovič, assessed partnership opportunities in strategic sectors, particularly energy, defence and logistics.

Speaking at the summit, Nail Olpak, president of the Foreign Economic Relations Board of Türkiye (DEİK), said Türkiye-EU relations needed fresh momentum and argued that the existing cooperation model should be renewed to reflect changing circumstances.

Recalling that the Customs Union had played a significant role in economic relations between Türkiye and the EU for more than 30 years, Olpak stressed that the current framework was increasingly inadequate to meet contemporary needs.

He said rapid digitalization and the transformation of global trade required new rules, adding that modernizing the Customs Union could create fresh opportunities in services, e-commerce, public procurement and agriculture.

Olpak warned that continuing to operate under rules established three decades ago could result in significant missed opportunities. He emphasized that updating the framework would benefit both sides.

Responding to the “Made in Europe” approach gaining prominence across the continent, Olpak highlighted the importance of the concept of “Made with Europe.”

Türkiye has been an integral part of Europe's supply and value chains for more than three decades, he said, stressing that this integration should be preserved under the emerging industrial order.

Another key topic at the summit was strengthening transport and energy connectivity. Olpak said the war in Ukraine and instability in the Middle East had increased the importance of reliable supply routes, arguing that the Middle Corridor should be treated as a shared strategic priority.

He also pointed to the potential of new north-south transport routes that could connect Europe and Türkiye with Iraq and the Gulf region, helping improve regional connectivity.

As reliability becomes an increasingly decisive factor in global competition, Olpak said Türkiye had long been an important partner in Europe's production and supply chains.

He recalled that Türkiye's journey towards European integration began 60 years ago and that its objective of full EU membership remained in place. He emphasized that relations needed to gain fresh momentum to reflect current economic and geopolitical realities.

Mehmet Ali Yalçındağ, chairman of the DEİK Türkiye-Europe Business Councils Coordinating Board, said global geopolitical tensions were reshaping supply chains, trade and the investment environment. He stressed that Türkiye and the European Union needed to adapt to changing conditions together.

Highlighting how the green and digital transitions were transforming production processes, Yalçındağ said preserving openness in trade and mutual market access was as important as strengthening economic security and resilience.

He identified modernization of the Customs Union as one of the key priorities for advancing economic relations between Türkiye and the European Union.