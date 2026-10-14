Baku, Santiago discuss cooperation in capital markets development
Azerbaijan and Chile have exchanged views on existing practices in financial markets, capital market development priorities and opportunities to learn from international experience.
According to the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE), the discussions took place during a meeting between Ruslan Khalilov, Chairman of the BSE Management Board, and Juan Carlos Salazar Alvarez, Chargé d’Affaires of the Chilean Embassy in Azerbaijan.
The meeting addressed opportunities to exchange views on the operations of the Santiago Stock Exchange and Chile’s experience in developing its capital market.
The talks were aimed at facilitating information exchange and sharing expertise on financial market development, highlighting opportunities for cooperation between Azerbaijan and Chile in this field.
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