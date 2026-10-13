Georgia’s foreign trade turnover grows in 9 months

13 October 2026 22:00 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

Georgia’s foreign trade turnover reached $20.53 billion in January–September 2026, marking a 9.2% increase compared with the same period last year.

According to preliminary trade statistics, the figures cover officially recorded trade and exclude undeclared transactions.

During the first nine months of the year, Georgia’s exports rose by 19.6% year-on-year to $6.15 billion. Imports also increased, growing by 5.3% to $14.38 billion.

Despite the stronger export performance, the country continued to record a substantial trade deficit. The negative trade balance reached $8.23 billion, equivalent to 40.1% of total foreign trade turnover.

An interesting detail: Exports grew almost four times faster than imports in percentage terms, suggesting that Georgian goods and products are gaining ground in international markets. However, imports remain significantly higher than exports, highlighting the challenge of narrowing the country’s trade gap.

The coming months will show whether export growth can maintain its momentum and help improve Georgia’s trade balance. A sustained increase in exports could strengthen the country’s external trade position and support further economic growth.