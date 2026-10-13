President Ilham Aliyev: Political ties with Laos have been developing successfully for many years

13 October 2026 12:10 (UTC+04:00)

“Diplomatic relations were established between our countries more than thirty years ago, and over the years, we have consistently demonstrated solidarity and mutual support within numerous international organizations. This remains true today, and I am confident that it will continue to be so in the future,” the head of state added.

“As for political relations, these ties have been developing successfully for many years,” President Ilham Aliyev said in a joint press statement with President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith.

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!