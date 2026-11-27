Classical music concert held at Azerbaijan State Philharmonic in Baku [PHOTOS]
A classical music concert has been held at the Chamber and Organ Music Hall of the Muslim Magomayev Azerbaijan State Academic Philharmonic.
The concert featured an orchestra conducted by Fuad Ibrahimov, which performed a programme of distinguished works from the classical music repertoire.
The programme included Antonín Dvořák's "Two Waltzes," Op. 54, Paul Hindemith's "Five Pieces," Op. 44, Jean Sibelius's "Impromptu," Op. 5, and Arthur Foote's Suite in E major, Op. 63.
The concert offered audiences an opportunity to enjoy a diverse selection of classical compositions performed under the baton of Azerbaijani conductor Fuad Ibrahimov.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!