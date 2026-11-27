27 November 2026 18:50 (UTC+04:00)

Alimat Aliyeva Read more

A classical music concert has been held at the Chamber and Organ Music Hall of the Muslim Magomayev Azerbaijan State Academic Philharmonic.

The concert featured an orchestra conducted by Fuad Ibrahimov, which performed a programme of distinguished works from the classical music repertoire.

The programme included Antonín Dvořák's "Two Waltzes," Op. 54, Paul Hindemith's "Five Pieces," Op. 44, Jean Sibelius's "Impromptu," Op. 5, and Arthur Foote's Suite in E major, Op. 63.

The concert offered audiences an opportunity to enjoy a diverse selection of classical compositions performed under the baton of Azerbaijani conductor Fuad Ibrahimov.