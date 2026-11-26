26 November 2026 18:11 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Speaker of Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova met with Lithuania's Foreign Minister Kestutis Budrys, who is visiting Azerbaijan, to discuss prospects for expanding bilateral relations and strengthening parliamentary cooperation.

According to the Milli Majlis Press and Public Relations Department, the meeting highlighted the important role of parliaments in deepening relations between the two countries.

Gafarova noted that high-level mutual visits make a significant contribution to strengthening bilateral cooperation. She also emphasized the importance of expanding the activities of parliamentary friendship groups and encouraging reciprocal visits to further develop interparliamentary ties.

The sides underlined that parliamentary dialogue plays an important role in ensuring a proper understanding of each other's positions and interests, facilitating information exchange, and promoting the objective and impartial communication of information.

The discussions also covered cooperation in energy and renewable energy, humanitarian affairs, defence and security. Both sides noted that considerable opportunities exist to expand cooperation in these areas in line with the existing potential.

For his part, Budrys shared his impressions of his meeting with the President of Azerbaijan on the previous day and highlighted the significance of the discussions held during his visit, as well as the Joint Declaration on Strategic Partnership signed between the two countries.

The Lithuanian foreign minister also noted that his country would assume the Presidency of the Council of the European Union on January 1, 2027, reaffirming Lithuania's commitment to continuing its support for the development of relations between Azerbaijan and the European Union.

Budrys described the South Caucasus as a region of strategic cooperation and emphasized Azerbaijan's importance as a partner in providing access to Central Asia and advancing the development of the Middle Corridor.

The meeting also included an exchange of views on other issues of mutual interest.