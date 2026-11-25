25 November 2026 13:14 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Azerbaijan's Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov has participated in and addressed the first plenary meeting of the Board of Directors of the Belt and Road Energy Partnership (BREP), held in Qingdao, China.

The meeting, chaired by Wang Hongzhi, head of China's National Energy Administration, reviewed the establishment plan of the BREP Board of Directors, the agenda of the 4th Conference of Energy Ministers, the Partnership's 2027 Work Plan and the conference's final documents. Representatives of member countries also exchanged views on these issues.

Speaking at the meeting, Shahbazov stressed that at a time of growing energy security risks and changing energy demand driven by new technologies, the future of the global energy system depends on reliable cross-border connectivity and long-term partnerships.

He noted that no country could address these challenges alone, making BREP strategically important for shaping the future energy architecture of Eurasia.

According to the minister, BREP brings together energy resources, technologies and financial capabilities on a single platform, connecting producers, transit countries and consumers on an equal footing.

Shahbazov also reaffirmed Azerbaijan's readiness to contribute to this cooperation through its abundant energy resources, strategic geographical location and experience as a reliable partner along the East-West and North-South transport corridors.