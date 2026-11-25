ICE arrests Salvadoran man days after he wins $1 million lottery prize
US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers have arrested Salvadoran national Ariel Antonio Velasquez-Morales in Boston, just days after he won $1 million in the Massachusetts State Lottery, Fox News reported.
According to three ICE sources cited by the television network, Velasquez-Morales was detained on the morning of November 24 in Boston's East Boston neighbourhood. When officers attempted to arrest him, he tried to flee but was apprehended shortly afterwards.
Velasquez-Morales illegally crossed the US border near the city of Roma, Texas, in 2013. A final deportation order was issued against him in April 2014.
The Massachusetts State Lottery presented the man with his winnings on November 18. Three days later, it shared a photograph of him holding a symbolic $1 million cheque on its Facebook page.
According to lottery officials, he purchased the winning $10 ticket at a store in East Boston, the same neighbourhood where he was later detained.
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