25 November 2026 13:04 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers have arrested Salvadoran national Ariel Antonio Velasquez-Morales in Boston, just days after he won $1 million in the Massachusetts State Lottery, Fox News reported.

According to three ICE sources cited by the television network, Velasquez-Morales was detained on the morning of November 24 in Boston's East Boston neighbourhood. When officers attempted to arrest him, he tried to flee but was apprehended shortly afterwards.

Velasquez-Morales illegally crossed the US border near the city of Roma, Texas, in 2013. A final deportation order was issued against him in April 2014.

The Massachusetts State Lottery presented the man with his winnings on November 18. Three days later, it shared a photograph of him holding a symbolic $1 million cheque on its Facebook page.

According to lottery officials, he purchased the winning $10 ticket at a store in East Boston, the same neighbourhood where he was later detained.