25 November 2026 12:00 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

The Foreign Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Lithuania signed the Joint Declaration on the Strategic Partnership between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Lithuania.

The signing marks a significant milestone in Azerbaijan-Lithuania relations, providing a new framework for strengthening bilateral cooperation and further advancing ties across political, economic, trade, energy, transport, connectivity and other areas of mutual interest.

The declaration was signed during the official visit of Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys to Azerbaijan on November 25-26.

Diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Lithuania were established on November 20, 1995. Both countries opened embassies in each other's capitals in 2007.

Over the years, the two countries have developed a solid legal and contractual framework encompassing more than 40 bilateral agreements. They have also maintained regular high-level contacts, including through the Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation.

In recent years, bilateral trade turnover has increased, while cooperation has expanded in energy, transport and logistics, agriculture, and information technology.