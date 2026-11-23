23 November 2026 20:13 (UTC+04:00)

The South China Morning Post previously reported that EU officials argue that a weak yuan makes Chinese goods cheaper for European buyers and adds to the pressure on the bloc’s manufacturers.

Director-General for Economic and Financial Affairs Maarten Verwey leads the EU delegation, hoping to address broader economic concerns.

People's Bank of China Governor Pan Gongsheng met with European central bank officials in Beijing on Monday.

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