23 November 2026 13:54 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Azerbaijan has exported its first shipment of hazelnut kernels to China, marking a new development in agricultural trade between the two countries.

According to the Azerbaijan Food Safety Agency (AFSA), AGRARCO LLC successfully delivered 21 tonnes of shelled hazelnuts to the Chinese market after obtaining the necessary export authorization.

The shipment was carried out under a bilateral protocol signed between AFSA and the General Administration of Customs of the People's Republic of China, which establishes quarantine, phytosanitary and sanitary requirements for the export of hazelnuts and almonds.

The agency stated that AGRARCO received official permission to export hazelnut kernels to China following the completion of the relevant procedures with AFSA's support.

The first consignment met the phytosanitary and food safety standards established by Chinese authorities and was issued the necessary certificates.

"The access of Azerbaijani hazelnuts to this huge market opens up new export opportunities for local producers," the agency said.

The development provides Azerbaijani hazelnut producers with an additional export destination and creates opportunities to diversify agricultural exports beyond traditional markets.