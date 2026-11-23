23 November 2026 12:45 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

On November 23, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received Antonio Tajani, Vice President of the Council of Ministers and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Italian Republic.

Touching upon the Joint Declaration on Strategic Partnership between the two countries, the head of state said that Azerbaijan and Italy had built a good partnership and that their friendly ties were developing successfully.

Recalling the successful visit of President of the Council of Ministers Giorgia Meloni to Azerbaijan earlier this year, President Ilham Aliyev stated that productive discussions had been held during the visit on political cooperation, the economy, trade and other issues on the bilateral agenda.

The head of state touched upon Italian President Sergio Mattarella's visits to Azerbaijan and his own visits to Italy, emphasizing that all these visits had made an important contribution to the development of bilateral relations.

Noting that high-level relations also had a positive impact on economic activity, President Ilham Aliyev expressed satisfaction with the expansion of cooperation in this area and emphasized the importance of large-scale investments.

President Ilham Aliyev noted that Italy was Azerbaijan's main trading partner in the energy sector. He said that Azerbaijan had entered Italy's energy market and acquired oil refineries and filling stations there.

President Ilham Aliyev also welcomed the growing number of Italian companies successfully operating in various sectors in Azerbaijan.

The President of Azerbaijan said that bilateral ties also covered the education sector, recalling the opening of the first academic buildings of the Italy-Azerbaijan University in Baku last year, with the participation of the Italian head of state.

President Ilham Aliyev expressed hope that Antonio Tajani's visit would be successful and further strengthen strategic relations between the two countries.

The Vice President of the Council of Ministers and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation said that Italy was interested in increasing the number of companies from both countries operating in Azerbaijan and Italy.

Antonio Tajani said that Azerbaijan was a very important country for Italy in terms of regional stability, noting that Italy was ready to contribute to the development of relations between Azerbaijan and the European Union and between Azerbaijan and NATO.

The Vice President expressed gratitude for the conditions created for the Italian Embassy in Iran to operate in Baku during events that had taken place in Iran some time earlier.

During the meeting, the sides discussed the potential for business cooperation and highlighted the importance of the Joint Declaration on Strategic Cooperation in the Field of Critical Raw Materials, signed in Rome in October this year.

The sides exchanged views on prospects for cooperation in the economic, trade, energy, defense, agricultural, industrial, cultural, humanitarian and other fields.

The meeting highlighted Azerbaijan's growing strategic role in transport connectivity. They also discussed developments in the region, including the Azerbaijan-Armenia normalization process and the TRIPP project.