22 November 2026 14:27 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan have officially abolished visa requirements for citizens holding ordinary passports, with the new arrangement taking effect on November 22, 2026.

According to Azerbaijan's State Migration Service, the decision aims to facilitate travel between the two countries, strengthen bilateral cooperation and promote tourism.

Under the new regulations, citizens of Azerbaijan and Jordan holding valid ordinary passports can enter, exit and transit through each other's territories without obtaining a visa.

The visa-free arrangement allows citizens of both countries to stay for up to 90 days within any 180-day period.

Registration requirements for visitors to Azerbaijan

The State Migration Service emphasized that foreign nationals staying in Azerbaijan for more than 15 days must register at their place of residence in accordance with the country's Migration Code.

The registration requirement also applies to Jordanian citizens entering Azerbaijan under the new visa-free arrangement.

Visitors seeking to extend their permitted stay or obtain a temporary residence permit must submit an application before their authorized period of stay expires, provided they meet the relevant legal requirements.

Applications can be submitted through the migration services counters at ASAN Service centers or electronically via the State Migration Service's official website.