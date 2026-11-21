21 November 2026 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

United States President Donald Trump said on Friday that he is willing to "get rid of nuclear weapons," but added immediately that it's "hard" to do so.

At a press conference in the White House, Trump briefed reporters on the recent Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in China and shared that Beijing agreed to join trilateral negotiations between Washington and Moscow on reducing nuclear risk "for the first time." He stated that the US, Russia, and China agreed that nuclear conflict should never happen and that the three countries are "not going to let it destroy the world because there can be no winners."

The US president also shared that trilateral talks touched on the war in Ukraine, the Korean Peninsula tensions, and the Iran conflict. "Iran will never have a nuclear weapon, ever. The United States, Russia and China formally agreed," he declared.