19 November 2026 19:10 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

The authorized capital of SOCAR BTBK LLC, a subsidiary of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR), has increased by AZN 4.74 million ($2.79 million), or 33.6%, reaching AZN 18.85 million ($11.09 million).

The latest capital increase brings the company's authorized capital from its previous level of AZN 14.11 million ($8.3 million) to AZN 18.85 million.

SOCAR BTBK has undergone substantial capital increases since its establishment in May 2025.

Initially registered with authorized capital of just AZN 1,000 ($588), the company's capital was subsequently raised to AZN 14.11 million before the latest adjustment.

With the new increase, SOCAR BTBK's authorized capital is now approximately 18,851 times its initial level.

The company is headed by Farhad Ibadov, who previously served as head of SOCAR's Geology and Geophysics Department.

During his tenure in that position, Ibadov was involved in geological risk assessments and geophysical surveys related to oil and gas projects.