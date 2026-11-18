18 November 2026 13:48 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

NATO member states have allocated more than $10 billion to purchase weapons and military equipment from the United States as part of their military assistance to Ukraine.

This was announced by NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte during a press conference at the alliance's headquarters in Brussels, following a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group.

According to Rutte, the funding has been committed under the Prioritised Ukraine Requirements List (PURL) initiative, which facilitates the procurement of urgently needed US military equipment for Ukraine.

The NATO chief stressed the importance of a more equitable distribution of the military assistance burden among alliance members, noting that several countries are currently shouldering the largest share of the costs.

Rutte emphasized that the issue would also be discussed at the upcoming meeting of the Coalition of the Willing, scheduled to take place in Berlin in two days.

He also said that the relevant parties are working to restore Ukraine’s full access to Starshield, although it remains unclear when this will happen.

In his view, all possible efforts are being made "to restore Ukraine’s access to Starshield as soon as possible."