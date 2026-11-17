17 November 2026 16:18 (UTC+04:00)

Bulgarian maritime authorities have launched an investigation into the incident.

The Liberian-flagged vessel was located approximately 60 nautical miles from Cape Kaliakra. The incident occurred a day after a cargo ship carrying wheat sank about 40 nautical miles off the same stretch of coastline.

The incident was reported by Reuters.

The Gas Husky, a tanker carrying liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), has sent a distress signal off Bulgaria's Black Sea coast.

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!