17 November 2026 12:13 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

The European Union is preparing a new round of sanctions against Russia targeting the banking sector, crypto assets and vessels operating as part of the so-called shadow fleet. The bloc's 22nd sanctions package is expected to receive final approval in December.

According to Politico, Brussels uses the term "shadow fleet" to describe tankers that transport Russian oil under the flags of various countries, operating under what are considered legitimate contracts while disregarding the EU's efforts to enforce a price cap on Russian crude.

Politico notes that the proposed sanctions package highlights the limits of the measures Europe is currently prepared to take against Russia.

In particular, a proposal to prohibit the provision of maritime services to Russian vessels has been prepared but is unlikely to be approved due to strong opposition from Greece, Malta and Cyprus.