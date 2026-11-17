Hajiyev holds talks with senior EU officials on strengthening Azerbaijan-EU cooperation
Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, has held a series of meetings with senior European Union (EU) officials to discuss prospects for strengthening cooperation between Azerbaijan and the bloc.
Hajiyev announced the meetings in a post on his X account.
According to Hajiyev, he met with Gert Jan Koopman, Director-General of the European Commission’s Directorate-General for Enlargement and Eastern Neighbourhood (DG ENEST); Anna-Maria Boura, Chief Foreign Policy Adviser to the President of the European Council; and Simon Mordue, Chief Diplomatic Adviser to the President of the European Commission.
The discussions focused on strategic priorities, shared interests and opportunities to further strengthen the Azerbaijan-EU partnership through practical initiatives and tangible results.
Particular attention was given to transport connectivity and energy security, which remain key areas of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the European Union.
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