17 November 2026 10:14 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

The price of Azerbaijan's Azeri Light crude oil has declined by $3.92, or 3.82%, to $98.76 per barrel on a CIF basis at Italy's Augusta port.

The price of Azeri Light crude on a FOB basis at Türkiye's Ceyhan port also fell by $3.97, or 4.02%, to $94.82 per barrel.

Meanwhile, the price of Russia's Urals crude dropped by $3.48, or 4.82%, to $68.72 per barrel.

North Sea Dated Brent crude also recorded a decline, falling by $3.07, or 3.19%, to $93.04 per barrel.

Azerbaijan's 2026 state budget is based on an average oil price assumption of $65 per barrel.