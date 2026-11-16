US senator blames Lutnick for AI chip sales to China

16 November 2026 20:16 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

US Senator Maria Cantwell accused Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick of failing to enforce curbs on advanced AI chip exports to China, saying his inaction "undermined America's national security."

Cantwell said Commerce delayed restrictions on Singapore-based Megaspeed despite repeated warnings and suspended its administrative probe after the Justice Department requested a criminal referral, leaving the firm free to obtain advanced US chips.

She also argued that a 25% fee on certain Nvidia chip sales to China gave the administration a financial incentive to approve exports.

The letter comes amid the Nvidia scandal and ahead of US President Donald Trump's expected meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping at this week's APEC summit in Shenzhen.